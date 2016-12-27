Along with the announcement of the M2017, Gionee is also taking the time to promote that it can play nice and fair with Qualcomm in order to play with one of its latest chips.

The Chinese manufacturer and the San Diego-based chipmaker have signed a patent licensing agreement that allows the former to use the latter’s technologies for 3G and LTE technologies in devices intended for the Chinese market. Royalties were defined in a rectification plan Qualcomm submitted to China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

The semiconductor company has been able to ink deals with the top ten Chinese OEMs. It has also engaged in a global legal feud with Meizu over a lack of such a deal, claiming infringement on its patents.