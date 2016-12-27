A bug is in the way of getting Android 7.1.1 to Nexus 6
The Nexus 6 is 25 months old, but is still under the supportive wing of Google for at least one more software update. Unfortunately, that update has been stuck at the company while other Nexus and Pixel devices have already made the jump from Android 7.0 Nougat to Android 7.1.1.
Why? Well, in a statement to Android Police, it turns out that developers are looking into a “last minute bug that was specific to the Nexus 6.” A fix has been put in and final touches will be as well before the over-the-air update will be released starting early next month.
With Google’s software support policy applicable to first-party devices 24 months old or newer, this update, which brings native image keyboard support to apps among other features, could be the Nexus 6’s last.
The Nexus 6 was a laggard to receiving the Android 7.0 update.