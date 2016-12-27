Phones
Best Buy discounts LG G5 for AT&T, Sprint, Verizon to $350

Best Buy is clearing out the rest of its LG G5 inventory after letting it idle past holiday shopping time.

It has units of various colors compatible with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon networks for a cost of $349.99 with savings of at least $230 on the table. The big box retailer is also coupling the phone with an accessories bundle for free.

Note that these aren’t unlocked units, but you will have gotten one of this year’s top-tier phones for a major discount (for reasons beyond its natural depreciation) and you won’t have to worry about financing it with your service payments.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AT&T, Best Buy, Deal, Discount, G5, LG, News, Sprint, Verizon
