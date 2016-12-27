Phones
Apple and Foxconn want to expand in Indonesia, China

If you’re wondering where all the good jobs will be if and when Foxconn decides to start building iPhones in the United States, they’ll be in Indonesia and China.

A report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News and relayed through Digitimes says that Apple is looking to the company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, for help of some sort.

Apple is building research and development centers in Indonesia and Shenzhen, China, which are expected to open in 2017. Foxconn has facilities in both locales.

There are eyes on the prize in Indonesia as the government will begin pushing citizens to switch from 2G devices to 4G ones, if they have not already. Apple and Foxconn may see this as an opportunity to close in early.

