Instead of shortening the window between mid-range Galaxy A smartphone releases, as is often the case for high-end models, Samsung appears to once again be taking its time after waiting more than a year to refresh the original A3, A5 and A7.

The second-gen trio saw daylight in December 2015, but it seems 2017 editions of premium-looking, non-flagship Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 handhelds will be “delayed” until, well, 2017. The very early stages of next year, presumably, and we wouldn’t rule out formal announcements happening in a matter of days at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Bizarrely enough, only Samsung’s Malaysian branch is currently teasing a breathtaking new beginning, leaving out any timing or location clues. All we’re told is to “hold our breath”, as “something Awaits” us, and “it all begins with A.”

Subtlety is obviously not this company division’s strongest suit, and in case you won’t take a hint or two, here’s another: a #A2017liveunplanned hashtag. Also, a few drops of water splashed around. What does it all mean?

Even the world’s worst detective could probably deduce the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) are coming soon, with water-protected bodies across the board. Or maybe just one or two of those will withstand liquid interaction. Odds are we’ll find out as early as next week.