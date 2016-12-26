As Nexus 5X devices are getting returned for refunds (or, as we learn, refurbished LG G4 or G5 phones) because of a bootlooping issue and at least one Pixel owner was obliged to give up his for money back, it seems that owners of the Nexus 6P could be on their way to cashing out of the Nexus experiment.

Some units of the Huawei-made device have been bootlooping as well and cannot pull past the phone’s startup sequence. More units have come under the falling brick since the bug first appeared with Android 7.0 Developer Preview 2. As it stands, though, the majority of units affect are on stable versions of Android 7.0 or 7.1.1 and most cannot land into recovery mode, none on Marshmallow.

The only explanation from Google is posted on a Reddit thread, dated three months ago:

Hey all, We understand that a very small number of users are experiencing a bootloop issue on you device. We are continuing to investigate the situation, but can confirm that this is strictly a hardware related issue. For those of you that are currently experiencing this, please contact your place of purchase for warranty or repair options. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued patience.

Huawei has yet to make a statement on the matter.

Many users are convinced that the software, not the hardware, is at fault. Perhaps the package required to update 2015 Nexus devices on Marshmallow to Nougat may have caused this, but we are not at all clear if this is the case.

A thread has appeared in the AOSP Issue Tracker and we have a link to that in our Source section.

Owners of some Nexus 6P units are also experiencing random shutdowns due to some sort of battery calibration bug.