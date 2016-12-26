Taiwanese smartphone manufacturers are struggling to battle against a mature market that’s been flooded in by Chinese counterparts.

Sources to Digitimes are reporting that Acer will be the biggest loser percentage-wise as estimates project that it will have shipped only 5 million units this year. The company pulled its phones out of India this month due to crowding of small brands.

HTC will hit either side of 11 million shipments after last year’s 18 million total. It has lost market appeal for its products in China, the US and Europe.

ASUS comes out as the winner, though it too has fallen off of goals: 20 million out of 25 million. In addition to sulking demand, the ZenFone 3 lineup had its slow going into supply channels, too.

2017 may not prove to be too friendly to the island’s brands if current trends continue to portray themselves, though ASUS, HTC and Acer have different PC-related verticals that may make up revenue lost in the mobile sector.