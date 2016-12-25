Cyanogen dies, CyanogenMod officially becomes Lineage OS

“A company pulling their support out of an open source project does not mean it has to die.”

So begins a new thread of history for the Lineage OS Android Distribution, the all-new forking of CyanogenMod we’ve all expected. The change —announced on the community’s blog — was warranted after Cyanogen Inc., the commercial effort attempting to spread the software, decided to shift focus and co-founder Steve Kondik pulled out of the venture to work on Lineage.

At the same time, Cyanogen Inc. has decided to shut down services for its Cyanogen OS fork. No more updates and nightly builds will be produced beyond December 31, though any open source material will remain free to download.

LineageOS.org is the new home address for the original open source project with links to social media and the GitHub repository dedicated for the refresh — we presume that files are still being migrated over from Cyanogen’s Seattle facilities through the end of the year.

Both entities are being watched closely for their next moves as Lineage figures out how to plant new infrastructure and find a way to keep lights on. Cyanogen Inc., on the other hand, is now centering itself in Palo Alto, California, and will likely deliver on some missions first rumored long ago. Maybe not.