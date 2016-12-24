Year End Tech Sales and Paying for Porn? | #PNWeekly 232

A bill in South Carolina would force consumers to pay a fee to access pornography from any computer purchased in the state. HTC is prepping a big announcement for January, but will Samsung launch the Galaxy S8 later in the year?

Pocketnow Weekly 232





News

16:28 | iPhone 8 to join a 7S and 7S Plus?

29:45 | Samsung to Confirm Note 7 cause of death in January. Galaxy S8 launch in April?

38:56 | HTC dropping something big in January?

49:31 | Lenovo prepping Chrome OS variant of Yoga Book.

56:22 | Sony Xperia XZ highest selling flagship for second half of 2016?

1:05:53 | T-Mobile sales goals led to insurance fraud?

1:14:08 | AT&T and Verizon respond to FCC over zero-rating, we rant on the diminishment of Pat Kiernan

Will People in South Carolina have to Pay to Access Porn?

(01:18:31)

Don’t call it a tax, call it a fee for pornography. And if you buy a computer of any sort that connects to the internet, — hello, smartphones, tablets and maybe even wearables — then you might have to pay up soon.