Love it or hate it (or merely tolerate it where and when traditional taxi services just won’t cut it anymore), you have to admit Uber is both a global phenomenon and a legitimate concern for many people for a number of reasons.

Legality, security, unfair competition, data privacy, you name it, Uber’s faced flak for all of them and more. While the latest controversy definitely feels like a lightweight compared to, say, driver rape scandals or questionable surge pricing, it’s always unpleasant for an Internet business to be on the wrong end of a user tracking online debate.

Especially when a reported “glitch” is essentially deemed a feature by the ride-hailing product’s spokespersons, with no “fix” in sight. Yes, it may occasionally seem like Uber is keeping an eye on your location hours, days or even weeks after you actually use the alternative transportation app, close it and leave it untouched.

But apparently, that’s because “location data must be shared in order for you to request a ride inside the Maps app”, as per Apple’s new default iOS stipulations. Otherwise put, it’s your iPhone’s fault if you feel constantly followed. How can you get your privacy back? Simply don’t integrate Uber with iOS Maps or, well, switch to Android.