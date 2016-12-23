After pretty much taking over the BlackBerry mobile hardware division just last week, China-based TCL concisely teased the looming CES 2017 announcement of #TheNewBlackBerry on its North American President and GM’s Twitter feed.

The manufacturer behind all those super-cheap Alcatel-branded handhelds of recent years, as well as the DTEK50 and 60, is still not ready to share many details on exactly what’s coming to Vegas early next month.

But we now know for certain the “BlackBerry brand legacy will live on in a new generation” of TCL-made smartphones. Yes, that’s smartphones (plural), and an entire new “generation”, although we’re merely promised a “first look” at the “evolutionary” addition of the new BlackBerry brand of smartphones to the company’s “current portfolio.”

If we were to venture a wild guess therefore, we’d expect the physical QWERTY keyboard-sporting DTEK70, aka Mercury, to get a full announcement between January 5 and 8, with general (and generic) plans of what comes next also likely to be further discussed.

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCT) aims to transition from the “number four handset manufacturer in North America to a tier one portfolio brand” with this “business update”, trusting BlackBerries to work as “building blocks of our new growth strategy.” And yes, “additional announcements” are on schedule for later in 2017, so we’re definitely looking at a partnership for the long haul.