Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, next iPad delays & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the crazy discounts for the Moto Z Droid. Then we discuss how TCL plans to keep the BlackBerry legacy alive. Uber is next as the company claims some crazy facts about why it keeps tracking you on iOS. then we talk about TSMC and how its low yields might delay the next-generation iPad. We end today’s show talking about Samsung and a possible Galaxy S8 Plus with an S Pen in the works.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Best Buy now charges a measly $5 a month for Moto Z Droid on device payments ($120 total)
TCL vows the BlackBerry ‘brand legacy will live on’, more details at CES 2017
Uber sometimes tracks your iPhone location long after closing the app, blames iOS for it
Low TSMC 10nm chip yields could ‘disrupt’ early 2017 iPad release schedule
Samsung may have considered stylus-toting Galaxy S8 Plus, 6-inch screen now top choice

