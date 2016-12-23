Phones
Samsung may have considered stylus-toting Galaxy S8 Plus, 6-inch screen now top choice

It may still be a while until we actually see Samsung’s next big thing “leaked”, in the flesh or customary high-res renders, and for once, it’s even possible the chaebol will manage to keep a tight lid on substantial exposés all the way through the flagship phone’s road to an official announcement in March or April.

But that’s absolutely not going to stop people with inside knowledge of Galaxy S8’s R&D process from slipping tiny bits of unauthorized information to the press, or simply making educated guesses of what’s coming whenever Samsung settles on a final designor two.

Fresh word around the water cooler is a stylus-wielding Galaxy S8 Plus configuration was even considered at one point. The Note family hasn’t run its course yet though, so that’s probably out of contention for now.

Meanwhile, various tipsters and rumormongers continue to clash on the screen sizes of the nearly guaranteed pair of looming S8 models, with numbers as diverse as 5, 5.2, 5.5, 5.7 and 6 inches thrown around.

If bezels are indeed to considerably slim down, Samsung may well afford to squeeze a 6-inch Galaxy S8 Plus into the overall footprint of this year’s 5.5-inch S7 Edge, as Asian media today suggests. The “standard” dual-curved GS8? A 5-inch or so display could see it battle the likes of the Sony Xperia X Compact in the diminutive hero arena. Color us intrigued.

Via
SamMobile
Source
Naver
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).