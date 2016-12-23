Instead of concentrating all its software optimizing resources on smoothing out Android 7.0 Nougat for current-gen flagship phones, OnePlus continues to reliably support both previous-generation hero devices and effectively canceled mid-rangers.

That’s quite an unusual, potentially controversial policy, but OnePlus 2 and X users no doubt appreciate receiving frequent incremental updates, as well as entirely new versions of Google’s mobile industry-leading platform, sprinkled with OEM-exclusive OxygenOS goodies on top.

Granted, it remains unclear if build N will ever officially head out to the OP2, while the X seems doomed to run its now low-key course on Marshmallow. But sometimes, a “minor” system makeover like today’s OxygenOS 3.5.5 for the OnePlus 2 can wipe people’s memory of uncertainty and delays of more major OS promotions.

Who needs multi-window view and Doze on the Go when you can have App Lock and Battery Saving Mode? Most importantly, enabled VoLTE functionality for “select carriers” (finally!), but also a dedicated Gaming Mode, “Additional Options” for the Alert Slider, increased system stability, and various general bug fixes. Lastly, Google’s brand-new December 1 Android security patches.

All in all, this OxygenOS 3.5.5 looks like a pretty big deal on paper, and almost makes up for the fact the OnePlus 2 isn’t confirmed just yet for an eventual Nougat update.