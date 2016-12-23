While Samsung’s global smartphone sales dominance looks to go unchallenged for time to come, despite huge QA scandals, a number of rivals and challengers are currently outperforming the champ in terms of software support.

Sony, Motorola, LG, HTC and even Huawei can crow over their superior Android Nougat update roadmaps, whereas the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are stuck in a seemingly endless loop of public beta tests.

Granted, the world’s third largest handheld manufacturer also chose to go down the open pre-release N trial path for the greatly popular Honor 8. But at the same time, the P9 and Mate 8 recently scored fully polished 7.0 goodies OTA in China, with the Honor 8 set to wrap up all beta experiments before long.

Specifically, sometime in February, when the masses will begin receiving their final Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0 upgrades. As always, the essential OS promotion shall go out in waves, meaning not all users may gain their software makeover by the end of the aforementioned month.

In addition to all your traditional N tweaks and enhancements, multi-window view, quick app switching and Doze on the Go included, the Huawei Honor 8 should be looking at a bunch of EMUI-specific changes and improvements too, like the ability to run different profiles in parallel, machine learning, a more intelligent power management system, and extra “flexibility around security.” Nice!