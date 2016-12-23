Still looking for the best post-Black Friday deal on one of Lenovo’s sweet modular Moto Z-series smartphones? A half-off Z Play purchased alongside a standard Z sounded pretty tempting, and so did a $500 (down from $700) unlocked Motorola Moto Z.

But that was before Verizon trimmed the monthly device payment of the Moto Z Droid down to $10 from $26, with Best Buy further undercutting the carrier’s special offer to a completely irresistible $4.99.

That’s 5 bucks a month for two years, adding up to a crazy low grand total of just $120. No strings attached, no trade-ins required, no rebates involved or tricky fine print of any sort to take into consideration.

All you need to do is order the Verizon-exclusive 32GB Moto Z Droid 4G LTE online from Best Buy today, or pick it up in a physical store nearby, sign up to device payments, and you’ll procure possibly the world’s cheapest brand-name flagship Android phone. With Nougat now on deck, Daydream VR compatibility, Moto Mod add-on support, 5.5-inch Quad HD screen greatness, Snapdragon 820 processing power, 4GB RAM, and an absurdly thin 5.2mm profile.

For $120 spread over 24 months, you can even tolerate the otherwise scandalous 3.5mm headphone jack omission, no?