Phones
1109

Best Buy now charges a measly $5 a month for Moto Z Droid on device payments ($120 total)

Contents
Advertisement

Still looking for the best post-Black Friday deal on one of Lenovo’s sweet modular Moto Z-series smartphones? A half-off Z Play purchased alongside a standard Z sounded pretty tempting, and so did a $500 (down from $700) unlocked Motorola Moto Z.

But that was before Verizon trimmed the monthly device payment of the Moto Z Droid down to $10 from $26, with Best Buy further undercutting the carrier’s special offer to a completely irresistible $4.99.

That’s 5 bucks a month for two years, adding up to a crazy low grand total of just $120. No strings attached, no trade-ins required, no rebates involved or tricky fine print of any sort to take into consideration.

All you need to do is order the Verizon-exclusive 32GB Moto Z Droid 4G LTE online from Best Buy today, or pick it up in a physical store nearby, sign up to device payments, and you’ll procure possibly the world’s cheapest brand-name flagship Android phone. With Nougat now on deck, Daydream VR compatibility, Moto Mod add-on support, 5.5-inch Quad HD screen greatness, Snapdragon 820 processing power, 4GB RAM, and an absurdly thin 5.2mm profile.

For $120 spread over 24 months, you can even tolerate the otherwise scandalous 3.5mm headphone jack omission, no?

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Best Buy, Deals, Lenovo, Moto Z, Moto Z Droid, Motorola, News, Verizon
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).