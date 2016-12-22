Never to be outdone by AT&T, T-Mobile follows up its recent DIRECTV Now promotion and One Plus add-on upgrades with another BOGO deal of its own. As straightforward and advantageous as always, this lets you score a free Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Edge+, Note 5 or J7 upon purchasing a Galaxy phone of equal or greater value.

You just need to activate two separate T-Mobile One lines of service, and get at least one of the Android devices on an eligible Equipment Installment Plan. After taking care of any down payment (which you’ll also be credited for), a mail-in rebate in the form of a prepaid MasterCard card will be promptly sent your way.

It’s that easy, and if you hurry, you can procure a pair of awesome tech Christmas gifts for a super-low combined price right at the eleventh hour. Oh, yeah, and the “Un-Carrier” still offers to cover your remaining device payments and early termination fees with the competition (up to $650 per line) if you choose to switch networks.

Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy On5 continues to cost $0 down and $0 a month with a T-Mobile One “plan.” And still, John Legere insists there’s something even cooler around the corner.