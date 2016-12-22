As always, Samsung likes to carefully plan ahead when it comes to both high and mid-end smartphone releases, cooking up plenty of 2017 choices especially for budget-minded mobile device consumers uninterested in the Galaxy S8.

Along with at least three new premium-looking but non-flagship A-series phones, and a modest J3 Emerge Sprint will reportedly carry shortly after the holidays, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that a Galaxy J7 (2017) is also decidedly around the corner.

This middling 5.5-incher’s predecessor only saw daylight back in spring of 2016, so it’s entirely possible we’ll have to wait until March or even April for a formal introduction here. But we already know almost everything about it, starting with incremental updates in the screen resolution, processing power and RAM departments.

Yes, the 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy J7 shall sport a Full HD, not just HD, 5.5-inch display, 3GB random-access memory, and unspecified but likely Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 617-beating octa-core SoC.

Android 7.0 Nougat will purportedly run the software show instead of the aging Marshmallow variant, with average features like 13 and 5MP cameras, 16GB internal storage and micro-USB connectivity probably staying in place. There’s no fingerprint reader in tow either, but at least today’s leaked renders and 360-degree CAD video hint at a slightly snazzier design, metallic rear shooter strip and all.