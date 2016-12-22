Anybody care for a head-scratcher of an official news update on Samsung’s short-term Android Nougat upgrade plans? Here it goes: apparently, the newest version of Google’s mobile industry-dominating OS will be rolling out to at least one Australian carrier-specific Galaxy A5 model as early as the “end of Jan 2017.”

That’s unbelievably great news, which is precisely the problem. We find it very hard to believe the world’s number one smartphone manufacturer will pull off such a timely UI makeover for a mid-range device when the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are yet to wrap up their protracted open beta N program.

Optus further contributes to our confusion and skepticism by not clarifying if it’s currently testing 7.0 software goodies on the original Galaxy A5 or the 2016 revision. The latter made its global commercial debut around a year ago with Lollipop out the box, while the former saw daylight way back in the fall of 2014, already getting bumped up from KitKat to Lollipop and then Marshmallow.

There’s absolutely no way the ancient 720p 5-incher will score Nougat so soon, and it actually may never leave OS build M behind, hence Australia’s second largest mobile operator must be talking about the second-gen 1080p 5.2-incher. And even that one wasn’t expected to jump on the Android 7.0 bandwagon before the Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6, S6 Edge or A7 (2016). But perhaps when it rains, it pours.