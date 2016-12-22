Atari pushes RollerCoaster Tycoon for mobile

If you grew up in the late 90’s, you’ll probably be familiar with the hours you’ve lost to the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s a series of amusement park management simulators where you could tailor-craft your own track rides and check into the nuances of understaffing your park, — leaving it trashed, unsafe and broken — pricing people out of the bathroom and crashing coasters into your ride-goers.

Maybe all of that has you excited? Well, if you have an iOS or Android device, you can partake in full game elements with Atari’s RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic. How classic? Well, it retains the original graphics from the first two iterations of the game, developed by Briton Chris Sawyer, while bringing all of the rich elements of the game to you — unlike the RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 mobile game which is essentially a watered-down social media game.

The Play Store and App Store have it for $5.99. There are two DLC packs with parks from RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, each $1.99. Finally, there’s a third Toolkit add-on for another $5.99, basically a sandbox mode that is cross-compatible with RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 on PC.

The Android variant of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is already on version 1.0.1 after users complained of a cache and loading problem that bricked the game — it’s fixed now.

One hint, here: you’ll have the most fun with this game on a tablet form factor.