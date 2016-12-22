Microsoft getting patent for fingerprint authentication gestures

Most fingerprint sensors are also capacitive touch sensors. Being able to read biometrics and use the little pad for some useful tasks would be cool to do. In fact, Huawei and Google have both made those things happen on their phones.

Now, Microsoft is talking about doing the same thing in a patent, originally filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office in June of 2015, but just passed to us recently.

The patent which protects “biometric gestures” goes into how a smartphone or similar design with some biometric security features can recognize and authenticate a user based on a proper read of the user’s credentials and then also immediately act to deliver certain interfaces based on a gesture straight onto the reader.

Plainly speaking, we’re talking about waking up a phone in locked position, then either tapping, tapping and holding or tapping and swiping to not only get past the lockscreen, but — depending on the gesture — quickly respond to texts, open up an app and other potential actions.

Microsoft has built illustrations into its case for this patent that utilize an on-screen fingerprint reader of some sort, which the company also has a patent for. Apple and Samsung are said to have future phones with on-screen readers.