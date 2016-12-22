Chinese manufacturer LeEco’s challenging expansion efforts have frustrated investors over the past several months. Indeed, selling phones at up to $100 off their list price and then pushing things further on Black Friday does not seem to be a good idea when the company’s margins are already running tight.

So, what’s the best way to address this? Another discount.

The Le Pro 3 is now on sale from Amazon and Best Buy at $319.99 while the Le S3 is now at $169.99. That’s $80 off the full retail price. In fact, LeEco itself is selling the phones at their regular prices and only offering LeRewards instant rebates of $80 — again, that number started off at $100 and were actually readily available.

A reminder that LeEco is bundling in three months of EcoPass and DIRECTV NOW with its offer.

