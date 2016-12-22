LeEco phones on the price chopper in the US, though is it really?
Chinese manufacturer LeEco’s challenging expansion efforts have frustrated investors over the past several months. Indeed, selling phones at up to $100 off their list price and then pushing things further on Black Friday does not seem to be a good idea when the company’s margins are already running tight.
So, what’s the best way to address this? Another discount.
The Le Pro 3 is now on sale from Amazon and Best Buy at $319.99 while the Le S3 is now at $169.99. That’s $80 off the full retail price. In fact, LeEco itself is selling the phones at their regular prices and only offering LeRewards instant rebates of $80 — again, that number started off at $100 and were actually readily available.
A reminder that LeEco is bundling in three months of EcoPass and DIRECTV NOW with its offer.
LeEco Pro 3:AmazonBest BuyLeEco
LeEco Le S3:AmazonBest BuyLeEco