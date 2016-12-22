Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the last minute deals on T-Mobile for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and other Galaxy smartphones. Then we discuss the AT&T deals along with Best Buy for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Deals for the new Fossil Q smartphones follow if you want to get some smart luxury. Then we discuss some of the recent hardware issues iPhone 7 Plus customers are complaining about. We end today’s show talking about the future of Android Wear.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Last-minute Christmas shoppers can once again BOGO Samsung Galaxy phones at T-Mobile

– AT&T’s iPhone 7 BOGO deal expands to Best Buy with free gift cards also on tap

– Full slate of Fossil Q wearables available at 25 percent off list prices through Christmas

– Hardware fault in iPhone 7 Plus cameras leads to replacements