iPhone 7 Plus camera issues, Android Wear new hardware & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the last minute deals on T-Mobile for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and other Galaxy smartphones. Then we discuss the AT&T deals along with Best Buy for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Deals for the new Fossil Q smartphones follow if you want to get some smart luxury. Then we discuss some of the recent hardware issues iPhone 7 Plus customers are complaining about. We end today’s show talking about the future of Android Wear.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Last-minute Christmas shoppers can once again BOGO Samsung Galaxy phones at T-Mobile
AT&T’s iPhone 7 BOGO deal expands to Best Buy with free gift cards also on tap
Full slate of Fossil Q wearables available at 25 percent off list prices through Christmas
Hardware fault in iPhone 7 Plus cameras leads to replacements

