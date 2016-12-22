Phones
2183

Hardware fault in iPhone 7 Plus cameras leads to replacements

Contents
Advertisement

It turns out that the Google Pixel isn’t the only major flagship with camera issues. Apple is dealing with its own, too. And the only way to fix it is to get rid of the phone.

The dual-camera iPhone 7 Plus, specifically. Some Redditors are reporting that opening up the camera app brings up nothing, or if anything, purple or green or an “emergency” prompt that shuts the iPhone off for being too warm — even though it has not gone through a major change in temperature.

Those who took it up with the Genius Bar at the Apple Store have been told that this problem lies with hardware, but those who have the issue may warrant a replacement iPhone 7 Plus — an inconvenience but a way out, so there you go.

One likely explanation we saw from /u/eyesee is that a flex connector inside the device that handles data and thermal register lines may have been frayed in each case. But there has been no official explanation.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
17%
Want It
0%
Had It
8%
Hated It
25%
Via
BGR
Source
Reddit
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Bug, camera, dual camera, glitch, iPhone 7 Plus, News, warranty
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.