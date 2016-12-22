It turns out that the Google Pixel isn’t the only major flagship with camera issues. Apple is dealing with its own, too. And the only way to fix it is to get rid of the phone.

The dual-camera iPhone 7 Plus, specifically. Some Redditors are reporting that opening up the camera app brings up nothing, or if anything, purple or green or an “emergency” prompt that shuts the iPhone off for being too warm — even though it has not gone through a major change in temperature.

Those who took it up with the Genius Bar at the Apple Store have been told that this problem lies with hardware, but those who have the issue may warrant a replacement iPhone 7 Plus — an inconvenience but a way out, so there you go.

One likely explanation we saw from /u/eyesee is that a flex connector inside the device that handles data and thermal register lines may have been frayed in each case. But there has been no official explanation.