If you didn’t ask Alexa for 35 percent off the list price of the Gen 1 Fossil Q Founder Android Wear smartwatch back in September, and missed the fashion designer’s big Cyber Monday Q family blowout as well, now’s your final chance to get that special someone a stylish tech gift for Christmas at a nice discount.

Once again, the entire Fossil Q wearable roster is available for 25 percent off sticker price, as long as you remember to apply the new “FSLQ25” promo code to your order before checkout. The last-minute holiday deals are good all the way through December 25 at 11:59 pm on fossil.com and via participating US and Canadian “full-priced” Fossil stores.

It’s perhaps needless to highlight the selection of marked-down gear is as rich as it is diverse, ranging from full-blown Q Marshal, Wander and Founder 2.0 Touchscreen smartwatches to cheaper and humbler “hybrid” Q Tailor, Nate, Crewmaster and Gazer gadgets, plus even more affordable and less advanced Q Motion activity trackers.

You can also opt for a multitude of colors, finishes and different straps, including leather, silicone and stainless steel wrist-wearing mechanisms. The costliest second-gen Q Founder, Wander and Marshal models are typically $315 apiece, so just a little over $235 for a limited time now, with the Q Motion fitness band setting you back $71 instead of $95, and various hybrid smartwatches starting at around $130 after 25 percent instant rebates. Don’t forget about the coupon code though.