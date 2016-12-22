You didn’t really think Miami-based BLU Products was the only Android device manufacturer that unwillingly put its users’ personal data at risk by loading cheap phones up with a malicious third-party Chinese app, now, did you?

In fact, recent research estimated the number of gadgets pre-installed with Adups firmware at around 700 million, allowing the shady “leading global FOTA provider of end-to-end device management and software solutions” to potentially monitor text messages, phone call histories, and details of how all these phones are used without their owners’ permission.

Among those controversially choosing to collaborate with Adups, we found important OEM names like Lenovo and ZTE in addition to BLU, while Barnes & Noble reportedly joins the list after the holiday launch of the ultra-low-cost Nook Tablet 7.

For just $50, it seems you’re not only getting a compact “reading-optimized” IPS display, full Play Store access, skinned Marshmallow, exclusive B&N content, up to 7-hour battery life, and 8GB expandable storage, but also complimentary spyware.

At least in theory therefore, everything from call logs to contacts and even your IMEI number are in danger of falling into the wrong hands, although we have to underline the low-end slate doesn’t support cellular services. Still, Barnes & Noble should take care of this security hazard in a similarly expeditious way as BLU so as to nip unnecessary scandals in the bud.