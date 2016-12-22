Reckon you can’t do much better this final part of the holiday season than buy one iPhone 7 and get one free of charge after monthly bill credits from AT&T? Think again, as Best Buy just upped the discount ante to also include $900 in complimentary gift cards.

There are a bunch of strings attached, naturally, and strict conditions you need to adhere to. First of all, you’ll have to swing by a physical Best Buy store, and activate two new AT&T lines with your two-for-one iPhone 7 units.

More importantly, you’ll only qualify for the $900 coupons if you’re willing to trade in a pair of iPhone 6 or newer devices in presumably mint condition. Eligible traders can get $700 in gift cards in addition to a free “backup” iPhone 7 with one new service line and an upgrading account, while online customers are looking at a maximum of $400 gratis e-vouchers.

On the bright side, if you choose to conduct business on the web, there’s no trade involved. Just buy and activate one iPhone 7 on a monthly installment plan, get the second free, plus your $400 gift card when both lines are new to AT&T. Finally, one new line and an upgrading Ma Bell subscriber will merely score the BOGO deal online, no extra freebies.

Interestingly enough, while the iPhone 7 is clearly advertised as the promo’s protagonist, the fine print also mentions the 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active, LG G5, and V20. Worth a try, don’t you think?