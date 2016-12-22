Amazon Echo out of stock, won’t be replenished for a month

Amazon can claim some sort of success this holiday season as it has pushed its Alexa-enabled devices to the limit.

The Echo smart speaker has sold out and won’t be back in stock at Amazon.com until January 21. Its discounted price of $139.99 (22 percent off) will apply to pre-orders for now. The second-generation Echo Dot, still at its discounted $39.99 price tag, will be back on December 27. The portable Tap speaker, now at $89.99, is still amazingly available for Christmas as of this post.

A spokesperson for the e-commerce site said that the wired-up Alexa devices may still be found at retailers like Best Buy, Lowe’s, Staples, Sears and Toys “R” Us with Amazon bookstores in Portland, Oregon, San Diego and Seattle also included in the group.

Analysts believe that the Google Home will receive the lion’s share of sales in the smart speaker sector. Possible deliveries at this point, though, won’t make it until at least December 28.