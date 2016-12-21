Xiaomi has been keeping busy lately, unveiling in the space of just a few weeks more high-end smartphone models than some rival OEMs do over an entire year. Granted, the Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus are very much alike, and the Mi MIX isn’t exactly what you’d call a mainstream consumer-oriented product with mass appeal.

Still, all three aforementioned hero devices, as well as the Mi Note 2, have been released in larger or smaller quantities this fall, and yet Xiaomi is further rumored to be cooking up a flat-screened Mi Note 2 variant, “diminutive” 5.5-inch Mi MIX Nano, and legitimately tiny Mi S.

Wait, just Xiaomi Mi S? That’s beyond confusing. But maybe today’s “leaked” 4.6-inch Snapdragon 821 powerhouse will go official under a different, easier to remember and isolate name. Like, say, Mi 5s Mini or Nano.

Unfortunately, we can’t be certain of the disclosed information’s authenticity, especially as the compact flagship’s spec sheet sounds a little too good to be true. A little too much like the wet dream of a nostalgic pint-sized mobile phone enthusiast.

You have your miniature, pixel-packed Full HD display, top-of-the-line Qualcomm processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, plus the same 12MP Sony IMX378 rear-facing camera and 4MP selfie shooter as the “full-sized” Mi 5s. A modest 2600mAh battery and somewhat chunky 8.2mm profile, meanwhile, are either clear indicators of a refreshing reality check or shrewd attempts to make an obvious hoax seem semi-plausible.