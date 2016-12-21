Following T-Mobile, Sprint credits Pixel users for half-off

Brash and brutal T-Mobile knows how to get on the ball when it comes to bragging about its offers.

When the Google Pixel was launched “exclusively on Verizon” in the United States, one of the most prominent voices telling us that the phone could be used pretty much anywhere was the Un-carrier’s hardware chief, Desmond Smith. The network began giving away monthly credits to Pixel importers and is, perhaps, in talks with Google to promote, but not sell the device at its stores.

On the other hand, Sprint has been a quiet laggard in telling people to bring their Pixels to the Now Network. It’s amping up its efforts in netting Pixel-toting switchers, though — just through a clandestine email campaign.

Redditors shared news of the email that tells owners to bring their Pixel into a Sprint store (or talk with a service representative online first) where they can acquire and activate a SIM card for the device. Once the Pixel’s online, you’ll get $325 or half the purchase price of a 32GB Google Pixel in bill credits over the course of 24 months. The customer may be responsible for activation fees, though.

The offer’s up through December 31.