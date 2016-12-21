Apple’s unique propensity for fat profit margins extends to pre-owned iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple TVs, Macs and now Apple Watches, which are sometimes sold in so-called “refurbished” condition, tested, certified and covered by one-year warranties, at higher prices than brand-new models via third-party retailers.

It’s true, the newly added certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 hardly feel like bargains, starting at $229 and, get this, $469 respectively. But technically, they are discounted by between 14 and 16 percent off the list prices of their untouched, unused counterparts, which is better than nothing.

Mind you, the Series 1 Apple Watch isn’t the same thing as the first-gen, or “Series 0”, wearable device, squeezing an improved S2 processor into a familiar, non-GPS-including package. Normally available for $269 and up, the entry-level 2016 gadget can now be yours straight from Cupertino’s US e-store at $40 off with silver, space gray, gold or rose gold 38mm aluminum cases, as well as white, black, concrete or pink sand Sport Bands.

A quartet of 42mm refurb variants comes at a $20 premium after a $50 markdown, with your choice of midnight blue, black, cocoa or white fluoroelastomer straps, and once again, silver, space gray, gold or rose gold main bodies.

As for “tested and certified” secondhand Series 2 editions, you’re not looking at many options yet. Just a 38mm space black stainless steel case/black Sport Band flavor setting you back $469 instead of $549, and $509 (down from $599) 42mm black or white versions with built-in GPS, enhanced water resistance, larger batteries and brighter screens.