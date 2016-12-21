Nextbit Robin priced down to $145 on Amazon

The pricing cascade continues for the original Nextbit Robin. With no perceivable sequel on the horizon and a faithful, old friend of a phone that can beam up any stray bits of storage if you need it on your phone, it might as well be priced as low as it currently is.

How low? Try $144.99 on Amazon. Remember that we first set eyes on the bird in late 2015, saw its retail launch earlier this year and we’ve seen its retail value drop by 64 percent since then.

The Robin comes in Mint/White and Midnight/Black color combos and with a year’s warranty in the United States.