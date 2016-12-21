Android
257

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s possibility, Galaxy S7 Android N & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the crazy deals available for the Nextbit Robin. Then we discuss the deals you can find for the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, if you could call them deals. The Google Pixel follows as we learn that the audio clacking is a common thing. Then it’s all about the Samsung Galaxy S7 and its Android N update. We end today’s show learning about the iPhone 8 codename Ferrari, and the fact that the iPhone 7s might also be in the pipeline.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Nextbit Robin priced down to $145 on Amazon
Several refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 models are here to save you a few bucks
Google Pixel speakers staticky and peaking, needs a ROM to fix
Android N for Galaxy S7 on Vodafone Australia is version 7.0
iPhone 8 purportedly codenamed Ferrari, iPhone 7s and 7s Plus looking more and more likely too

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!