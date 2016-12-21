Google Drive annual plans look to be in the making

If you’d pay a lump sum fee and hope to gain some sort of discount for a bulk buy, you’d join those wholesale warehouse clubs, wouldn’t you? Well, if you decided to get a year’s worth of services from software vendors, you’d expect the same thing.

Google has somewhat caught onto this. Android Police has tracked down new annual plan options for the 100GB and 1TB tiers of Google Drive storage. Instead of paying $1.99 or $9.99 per month for the extra cloud space, you can pay $19.99 or $99.99 on an annual basis for each tier — basically getting 12 months of service for the price of ten.

Dropbox has been offering the same sort of discount for its Pro plans for a couple of years going on now.

The Drive annual plans are apparently not live yet, but given that we’ve got a screenshot to show this off, we presume it can’t be too far in the offing.