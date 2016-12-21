Eve and Indiegogo lead joint AmA on Reddit

First availability of the crowd-designed Eve V convertible PC is just about to wrap up on Indiegogo. At this point in time, the project that started its life as the “Pyramid Flipper” has been marked as a success in breaking fundraising milestones of amount and time that Europe has not seen.

In the wake of all this, Eve co-founders Konstantinos Karatsevidis (the media face of the company, image right) and “Mike” (image left) as well as Joel Hughes who manages the UK and European operations of Indiegogo have decided to come together for a Reddit Ask me Anything session.

Questions are being answered as we head to press with this post, so if you’d like to get in a question or two with the crew, you can definitely try for an answer. They’ll be taking questions through about 2:30pm Eastern.

You have until 2:59am tomorrow to make a reservation for an Eve V on Indiegogo.