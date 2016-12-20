Just because it has a crippled fingerprint sensor in the United States doesn’t mean that it can’t be a hit phone everywhere else.

App metrics company Apteligent has put out a “2016 Mobile Year in Review” on what it has tracked with its performance-tracking APIs. Those APIs are integrated into apps big, small, mobile and PC.

But strictly speaking about Android smartphones that were launched in the second half of this year, the data seems to say that the Sony Xperia XZ has come out on top as the most used in the global market right now.

Yep, thanks to that Galaxy Note 7 melting down and the subsequent recall, it’s Sony that has the far-and-away lead on its competition with nearly 0.15 percent in share.

At its peak, the Note 7 snagged more than 0.35 percent in early October. The XZ passed by the Note on its way up in mid-November. The Note 7 currently stands at below 0.05 percent and handily beats the LG V20, HTC 10 evo (or HTC Bolt) and even the OnePlus 3T — though all three phones only got started with sales within the last couple of months.

The Moto Z strikes just above Note 7 territory while the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL follow on respectively at around 0.06 percent.