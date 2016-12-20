Want pro level audio without the pro level price? Then you need to check out A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones. We’ve dropped the price of these headphones, especially for Pocketnow readers — but only for the next 24 hours.

A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones provide just the right sound to fit any kind of music. They use patented 3-Stage Technology that lets the listener easily switch between passive audio, bass enhanced, and active noise cancellation settings to get the perfect output for any music selection.

They feature circumaural ear cups with memory foam padding that ensure a comfortable fit, they’re constructed using only the most durable components, and they even have dual jacks so you can listen with a friend. And, when you pair them with your smartphone, you can even take calls with them.

Why pay hundreds for studio quality headphones when you can get the same thing for less? Get your A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones for just $69, a 24 hour price drop from their normal price of $79, right now at the Pocketnow Deals Store.