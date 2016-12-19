Phones
Moto Z Play is half-off at Best Buy with Moto Z purchase

In one of the less advisable deals for the holidays this year, Best Buy has bundled up a couple of Motorola phones for a BOGO thing. Thing is, that second “one” is only getting a half-off discount and that requires paying full price — FULL PRICE — for a Moto Z.

Yep, this deal involves paying $699.99 for a black, 32GB Moto Z and then paying $224.99 for a 32GB Moto Z Play that you must pick up in-store. You’re paying nearly $1,000 for a top-end and mid-range phone. Both of them will only work with GSM networks. Our source link provides a one-stop shop for bundling the items together.

Would you take a deal like that? If you had $925 or so to spend, what else might you have done in terms of just smartphones, tablets and smartwatches?

