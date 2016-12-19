AT&T is fighting fire with fire after T-Mobile’s surprising DIRECTV NOW promotional offensive, bringing back a number of always popular BOGO arrangements “just in time for the holidays.” Barely in time, more like it, although if you act fast, you should be able to “buy one give one” by Christmas Eve, no problem.

What exactly can you buy, and what can you get for free? Ma Bell is first and foremost advertising the two-for-one Galaxy S7, S7 Active or S7 Edge combination, but the LG G5 and 32GB iPhone 7 also qualify for the December 24-ending deal.

You should even be able to score a gratis G5 with an LG V20 purchase, or a “diminutive” iPhone 7 alongside a Plus-sized variant, the only strings attached being as always monthly bill credits and AT&T Next or Next Every Year service.

All in all, you’re looking to save up to $695 off the cost of a second high-end phone you can stuff into a Christmas stocking for a special someone, as well as a maximum of $650 in carrier switcher bonuses. Last but certainly not least, unlimited data for 4 smartphone lines will set you back a grand total of $180 a month with a DIRECTV subscription. Guess T-Mo needs to up its discount game once again.