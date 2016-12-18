Phones
100 million plastic OLED screens for the iPhone 8, says Samsung insider

Samsung has long been told to be the main supplier of OLED displays for Apple’s iPhone 8. But instead of shipping over its more conventional Super AMOLED displays, rumors are now pointing to plastic OLED displays.

A source to The Korea Herald said Samsung Display will use the more flexible OLEDs — found in the LG G Flex devices — as opposed to ones made out of glass to make up to 100 million curved units to ship to Apple for its highly speculative high-end iPhone 8.

Samsung uses P-OLEDs in its curved screen “edge” devices. All Galaxy S8 units are rumored to feature “edge” screens. The chaebol is said to have enough manufacturing capacity for Apple in addition to serving its own needs. Other, lower-end versions will feature LCDs from LG Display and Japan Display — both companies are vying to provide foldable screens to customers soon.

Apple will likely begin to diversify its LED screen sourcing in 2018 when more manufacturers come online with their foundries.

