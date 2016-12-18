Wearables
Long shipping queue for AirPods pre-orders

Once the Apple Store started offering AirPods for the plucking, the pre-orders started piling. The wireless earbuds started getting processed through the warehouse and now we see shipping confirmations getting leaked out by customers.

One particular buyer, who got in at about hour number two of availability, sent in their shipping notice Saturday morning. Going on two-day delivery, a box should land on this customer’s doorstep by Tuesday.

The later one got into the queue, the wait times grew along with the position. Some are now waiting weeks for $159 bits for your lugholes.

AppleInsider, which received the above screenshot, is also relaying rumors that AirPods may be sold at Apple Stores and other authorized retail outlets, possibly as early as tomorrow.

AirPods went on sale more than a month after it was promised to come onto market.

