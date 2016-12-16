Android
LG to supply foldable displays to Apple, Google and Microsoft soon

The concept of foldable displays has been on the table for years. Some of us still have a hard time grasping the concept of a screen that can fold if the the rest of the hardware can’t, but then again the hinge design of the Microsoft Surface Book does prove that there are smart ways to do it. Today we learn that this concept is very close to become a reality, and not just by one company.

Reports claim that LG has just signed an agreement to become the supplier for foldable OLED displays for Apple, Google and Microsoft. Yes, three OEMs, and not just one. It makes a lot of sense given the fact that Samsung is the only company that has proven capable of mass producing the technology, so hey, competition only drives more innovation forward.

At this point it’s really hard to predict how early we’ll see products with this new technology, but we do hear that display delivery is planned for 2018.

