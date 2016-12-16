Honor Magic announced with a new approach to AI

As it stands, most of the attempts at AI by OEMs are mostly focused on voice. Have your phone be able to respond to your questions through Siri or the Google Assistant. Sure, we’ve seen attempts by Samsung at making the user interface more intelligent with features like Smart Stay and others, but many of these died as ghimmicks that people cared little about in future iterations of Galaxy phones. Today Huawei’s Honor brand wants to give this a stab one more time with its new Honor Magic.

Some of the tricks the new Magic can do include improved facial recognition. This extends to the fact that the phone can detect what face is staring at the phone, and only serve notifications to the device’s owner. Notifications are now enhanced to include useful information like tickets, package tracking, etc, more like what Google Now can do. The phone can also tell when you’re in the dark and prompt you with a flash light button, and based on user content, can also recommend services for chats, directions, etc.

Oh, and did I mention that the phone’s design is gorgeous? It’s got a wedge design all over, dual 12 megapixel cameras, and powerful internals like a Kirin 950 processor, a new 5.09-inch 2K display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. About the only things wrong with it is that it’s still running Marshmallow, and another is that it won’t leave China for now. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

Source: Honor