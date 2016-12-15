Vodafone Australia testing Galaxy S7 Android N software
It seems that the Galaxy Beta Program may be wrapping up its work on perfecting the Android Nougat interface for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.
Vodafone Australia has told its customers on its software updates blog that the Android 7 software package is being tested for both devices right now. We should see these things start flying over the air in a few weeks.
While it’s not clear which iteration of Nougat this “N” update entails, Samsung has indicated to Beta test members that it will be version 7.1.1. The Secure Folder feature found on the Note 7 may make its move to the S7 series.
