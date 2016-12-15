TCL pretty much takes over the BlackBerry smartphone hardware division

The BlackBerry we loved many years ago is long gone, but the company’s Android-base come back hasn’t been bad at all. We’ve praised TCL’s hardware design on Alcatel devices, so it’s hard to complain about getting that exact same sleek design on BlackBerry smartphones. If anything I’d question the whole DTEK naming scheme, but it seems I’ll be doing a lot more of that going forward.

BlackBerry and TCL have just announced that TCL is pretty much taking over BlackBerry’s hardware division. From now on, TCL will manufacture, sell and provide technical support for BlackBerry devices. BlackBerry will continue to be in charge of software, which means that the differentiating factor that we’ve liked about BlackBerry’s approach should continue going forward. BlackBerry’s statement is clear, the company intends to shift into a security software and services company, and obviously building hardware isn’t really part of that portfolio.

It’s hard to predict if this change also means more unique BlackBerry hardware, but it’s better to hear that Waterloo is licensing hardware, and not that it’s closing its hardware division.