Android
1163

TCL pretty much takes over the BlackBerry smartphone hardware division

Contents
Advertisement

The BlackBerry we loved many years ago is long gone, but the company’s Android-base come back hasn’t been bad at all. We’ve praised TCL’s hardware design on Alcatel devices, so it’s hard to complain about getting that exact same sleek design on BlackBerry smartphones. If anything I’d question the whole DTEK naming scheme, but it seems I’ll be doing a lot more of that going forward.

BlackBerry and TCL have just announced that TCL is pretty much taking over BlackBerry’s hardware division. From now on, TCL will manufacture, sell and provide technical support for BlackBerry devices. BlackBerry will continue to be in charge of software, which means that the differentiating factor that we’ve liked about BlackBerry’s approach should continue going forward. BlackBerry’s statement is clear, the company intends to shift into a security software and services company, and obviously building hardware isn’t really part of that portfolio.

It’s hard to predict if this change also means more unique BlackBerry hardware, but it’s better to hear that Waterloo is licensing hardware, and not that it’s closing its hardware division.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
53%
Like It
26%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
21%
Via
androidandme
Source
BlackBerry
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Android, Blackberry, News, TCL
, , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!