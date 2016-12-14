Evan Blass of VentureBeat has learned that LG has a slate of new devices to come in the CES and MWC trade events in 2017, just as the company introduced a whole bunch of them this year.

Marketing materials show that the mid-range LG K3 2017, the K4 2017, the K8 2017 and the K10 2017 will all appear at CES 2017. In the specialized mid-ranger category, LG X calibur will be there, too, and it will feature MIL-SPEC or similar durability, IP68 protection and a 4,100mAh battery.

Also ahead in early January is the LG Stylus 3 — the Note-like is told to have a 5.7-inch display, a fingerprint reader, rear volume and power buttons, front and rear photo flash units to complement their respective 5-megapixel and 13-megapixels and 32GB of storage. The device will be marketed in the US as the Stylo 3 plus.

The LG X power 2 will hit MWC in Barcelona with a 5.5-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery and a wide-angle selfie camera.

LG will pre-announce the devices starting next week. Here’s how shipments will break down: