LG Stylo 3 among several K-series and X-series devices rumored for early 2017

Evan Blass of VentureBeat has learned that LG has a slate of new devices to come in the CES and MWC trade events in 2017, just as the company introduced a whole bunch of them this year.

Marketing materials show that the mid-range LG K3 2017, the K4 2017, the K8 2017 and the K10 2017 will all appear at CES 2017. In the specialized mid-ranger category, LG X calibur will be there, too, and it will feature MIL-SPEC or similar durability, IP68 protection and a 4,100mAh battery.

Also ahead in early January is the LG Stylus 3 — the Note-like is told to have a 5.7-inch display, a fingerprint reader, rear volume and power buttons, front and rear photo flash units to complement their respective 5-megapixel and 13-megapixels and 32GB of storage. The device will be marketed in the US as the Stylo 3 plus.

The LG X power 2 will hit MWC in Barcelona with a 5.5-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery and a wide-angle selfie camera.

LG will pre-announce the devices starting next week. Here’s how shipments will break down:

  • K-series: mid-January
  • Stylus 3: mid-February
  • X calibur: mid-March
  • X power 2: late April
Via
GSMArena
Source
VentureBeat
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
CES 2017, K10 2017, K3 2017, K4 2017, K8 2017, Leak, LG, MWC 2017, News, Rumors, Stylo 3 Plus, Stylus 3, X calibur, X power 2
