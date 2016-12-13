If you’re using your smartwatch as a smart replacement for your smartphone, you’re probably like many of us: not wanting to bother with our pockets so often. But alas, in the latest developer preview for Android Wear 2.0, we’ll find a few features that not only keep us tethered to our phones, but actually encourage us.

The encouraging factor? A new OAuth API that’ll give high-privilege Android Wear apps (which can soon be downloaded directly from the watch itself) one-tap approval through your Android phone or iPhone. You can even choose which Google account you’ll be using for the app.

If a standalone Wear app works better with a paired device, developers can now pop dialogues to get users to the Play Store to install the phone app.

Android Wear 1.0 apps that come pre-packaged with a general Android app will be separated. If users install the latter from the Play Store, they’ll be prompted through a notification to install it or they can head to a new section of the Android Wear Play Store called “Apps you’ve used” to download the Wear app.

Other changes include the return of the swipe-to-dismiss paradigm, the revised mapping of hardware buttons to “power,” action and navigation drawers, a curved interface and a screen burn-in protection function.

This is the fourth developer package for Android Wear’s major revision, with at least one more expected soon. Wear 2.0 was originally set to be released this year, but is currently on track to be released with Google-branded hardware early next year.