iOS
1155

AirPods finally reach the Apple Store, and then get lost in demand

Contents
Advertisement

We’re still unsure why Apple has taken forever to launch its first line of wireless headphones. The company hasn’t really confirmed the reasons for so many delays, but it could just be that someone at Cupertino saw Conan’s first batch of mockery ads. Whatever the case may be, Apple’s new AirPods are finally available to order, if you can manage to grab a pair on time.

Orders for Apple’s AirPods began this morning on the Apple Store, and even if we thought people wouldn’t care much for them, demand has proven otherwise. Delivery estimates were first set to December 21, but then quickly moved to December 29, and are now saying that you’ll have to wait for 4 weeks. You also have a chance to try your luck at Apple Stores starting next week, in addition to other third-party retailers.

Apple touts that its AirPods “introduce an effortless wireless listening experience packed into high quality audio and long term battery life.” Still, that really amounts to just a W1 chip that makes pairing easier, and which you can also find on other offerings from Beats. It’s kind of hard to recommend these given the easy-to-fall-off-your-ear design at a crazy $159, but demand might prove otherwise.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
6%
Like It
38%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
56%
Via
MacRumors
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
AirPods, Apple, iOS, iPhone
, , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!