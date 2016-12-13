AirPods finally reach the Apple Store, and then get lost in demand

We’re still unsure why Apple has taken forever to launch its first line of wireless headphones. The company hasn’t really confirmed the reasons for so many delays, but it could just be that someone at Cupertino saw Conan’s first batch of mockery ads. Whatever the case may be, Apple’s new AirPods are finally available to order, if you can manage to grab a pair on time.

Orders for Apple’s AirPods began this morning on the Apple Store, and even if we thought people wouldn’t care much for them, demand has proven otherwise. Delivery estimates were first set to December 21, but then quickly moved to December 29, and are now saying that you’ll have to wait for 4 weeks. You also have a chance to try your luck at Apple Stores starting next week, in addition to other third-party retailers.

Apple touts that its AirPods “introduce an effortless wireless listening experience packed into high quality audio and long term battery life.” Still, that really amounts to just a W1 chip that makes pairing easier, and which you can also find on other offerings from Beats. It’s kind of hard to recommend these given the easy-to-fall-off-your-ear design at a crazy $159, but demand might prove otherwise.