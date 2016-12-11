Phones
US considering allowing in-flight voice calls

You pay for your airfare, pay for your meals and even let the Wi-Fi in the sky drain your wallet, too. You deserve a little more mileage for your connection than just a cramped seat, right? But with an immobile and therefore captive audience, it doesn’t seem fair to allow loudmouth voice calls on the plane.

The US Department of Transportation is considering allowing them, though, with advanced disclosure.

It is proposing that airlines tell consumers prior to ticket purchase for any given flight going through national airspace that it allows for VoIP calls — this opens up the possibility for voice calls to be legalized or banned outright. The public and the industry will be able to comment on the proposal before final action is taken.

Public reaction to a 2014 notice on a potential voice call proposal was intensely negative. France legalized in-flight calling in 2008.

 

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Department of Transportation
