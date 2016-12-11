Tap and catch. Beyond the companion apps for Apple Watch and Android Wear, there is the wearable peripheral for Niantic-made augmented reality game Pokemon GO, the Pokemon GO Plus.

The Bluetooth-connected bracelet that alerts users to nearby Pokemon and let them mine PokeStops of their goods is up for pre-order at Best Buy for $34.99. First shipments should make their ways out on January 20 — the accessory has been in high demand at the outlets it is currently available at.

The game is getting more advanced trading and battle features and more business partners for PokeStops.